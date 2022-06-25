Not quite as hot, but storm chances are on the rise in Central Florida: See timeline

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 90 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

It won't be as hot today across the Florida peninsula. Highs will be in the upper-80s/ low-90s. This afternoon, shower and storm chances will be on the rise due to a stalled front. You can expect heavy rain at times, lightning and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

Showers will be arriving in Sanford around 10:30 and 11 a.m. The showers will then be pushing into Brevard County around 2 p.m. Most of the action will be pushing off the west later today.

It's expected to be drier to the north and east of Orlando.

Shower and thunderstorm activity could be moving into the Orlando area in the early afternoon and evening hours.

The slow moving storms could produce 2 to 4 inches of rain, leading to the chance for localized flooding. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

If you are heading to the theme parks today, a poncho will be necessary this afternoon/ evening. Storms chances are at 60% coverage. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. As for temperatures, highs will be in the low-90s with humid conditions. The UV Index is high today, so make sure you drink plenty of water and keep your sunscreen handy before the storms roll in.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

If you are heading to the beach today, you can expect partly cloudy skies and any chance of rain will likely be before noon. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-80s, so not quite as hot as the last few days. There is a moderate risk for rip currents, so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Temperatures remain in the low-90s this weekend. Rain and storm chances will range anywhere from 40%-60% for the next seven days... hello summer! Make sure you are staying hydrated.

Tracking the Tropics: There are two areas of concern. The first, is a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic, which has a 60% chance for further develop.