Norwegian Cruise Line suspends sailings until June 2021

Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Tuesday that they are suspending all voyages through May 31st, 2021.

They said this includes cruises with Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas.

Those who are currently booked on voyages are urged to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

