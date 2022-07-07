Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and other cruise lines lifting pre-cruise COVID-19 testing protocols

article

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announces today an updated revision to the SailSAFE Health and Safety Protocols for their upcoming travelers.

According to the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings press release, effective on August 1st, 2022, the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises will no longer require guests to complete pre-cruise COVID-19 testing unless required by local regulations.

The company is strongly recommending for guests be up-to-date on vaccination protocols and test at their convenience prior to traveling - they also included a list of cautionary concerns moving forward here.

The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is the leading global cruise line that operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. All voyages are trying to adapt and return to a state of normalcy, reports say.

Locations that will require local testing: