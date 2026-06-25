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North John Young Parkway closed due to 'suspicious package' investigation in Kissimmee, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Kissimmee
Published June 25, 2026 1:40 PM EDT
Published June 25, 2026 1:40 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • The Kissimmee Police Department is investigating a suspicious package along N. John Young Parkway.
    • Parts of N. John Young Parkway have been closed due to the investigation.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Parts of North John young Parkway are closed while Kissimmee police investigate a "suspicious package," according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

The investigation is happening near North John Young Parkway and Columbia Avenue.

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N. John Young Parkway shutdown

What we know:

The following roads are closed:

  • Northbound N. John Young Parkway at Columbia Avenue
  • Southbound N. John Young Parkway at Donegan Avenue

Traffic is being rerouted in the area, police said. Drivers should use an alternate route.

Traffic map

The Source: The information is from the Kissimmee Police Department.

KissimmeeTraffic