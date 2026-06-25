North John Young Parkway closed due to 'suspicious package' investigation in Kissimmee, police say
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KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Parts of North John young Parkway are closed while Kissimmee police investigate a "suspicious package," according to the Kissimmee Police Department.
The investigation is happening near North John Young Parkway and Columbia Avenue.
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N. John Young Parkway shutdown
What we know:
The following roads are closed:
- Northbound N. John Young Parkway at Columbia Avenue
- Southbound N. John Young Parkway at Donegan Avenue
Traffic is being rerouted in the area, police said. Drivers should use an alternate route.
Traffic map
The Source: The information is from the Kissimmee Police Department.