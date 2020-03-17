North Carolina resident tested positive after visit to Orlando

article

Officials in North Carolina say one of their residents tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Orlando.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health confirmed the case on Tuesday. They say the person traveled to Orlando prior to having symptoms.

"The patient began experiencing symptoms upon their return from out of state travel," the department said in a press release. "The patient presented to their primary care doctor for testing and went into immediate selfisolation. Guilford County Public Health is in continual communication with the patient who is doing well."

No word on where exactly in Orlando the patient visited and may have contracted coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that all bars and nightclubs in the state of Florida would be closed for 30 days. There are now 192 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Florida.

The steps to preventing COVID-19 transmission are similar to the steps to preventing other respiratory illnesses like the flu. These steps include:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or a bent elbow when you cough or sneeze.

• Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

• Stay at home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance.



