North Carolina hit with flooding, water rescues after heavy rain from Tropical Depression Chantal's remnants

Hundreds of roads have been flooded in central North Carolina after rounds of heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Depression Chantal washed out roads, sent rivers into major flood stage and prompted water rescues Sunday. Flash Flood Warnings remain in place for central North Carolina and in southern Virginia.

Firefighters were seen performing water rescues in Chapel Hill on Sunday evening. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

A state of emergency was declared in Orange County, North Carolina, where the emergency services department reported that water rescues and evacuations were underway late Sunday evening.

Chantal made landfall as a Tropical Storm near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, around 4:00 a.m. Sunday and carved a path through central North Carolina, where some locations received as much as nine inches of rain within 24 hours.

The sheriff of Chatham County, North Carolina, wrote in a social media post that State Highway 902 collapsed near Chatham Road and more than 100 roads were flooded.

The Eno River near Durham, North Carolina reached over 25 feet early Monday morning, rising 24 feet in less than 12 hours.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in place in Caswell County, north and west of Raleigh in North Carolina. A Flash Flood Warning is also in place in Halifax County in central Virginia along the Virginia-North Carolina state line.

The remnants of Chantal will move farther north on Monday, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C.