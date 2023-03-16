Expand / Collapse search

Non-residents of Satellite Beach now required to pay parking fee

If you're not a resident, you'll have to pay a fee to park at Satellite Beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - In Brevard County, it'll cost you to visit some of your favorite beaches. The Satellite Beach city council has approved parking fees for their beaches. 

Under the new ordinance, anyone who does not live in Satellite Beach will have to pay for parking, unless they get a Satellite Beach annual pass for free. The annual pass, however, will only work at Pelican Beach Park and Hightower East.

Without that pass, you will have to pay $10 for a day pass or $75 a year.

The city said they approved the ordinance because the beaches are being used by more people from out of town, and they have had to hire more staff to keep up with the crowds.

For those who do live in Satellite Beach, they will need to get an annual pass too, to avoid the fees.