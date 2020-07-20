No high school fall sports until spring: California Interscholastic Federation

article

The California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday morning that high school sports will not happen this fall, including top-flight football programs.

The Sacramento Bee notes that this move "is a first in nearly 100 years."

Most California schools are closed for on-campus instruction as per Gov. Gavin Newsom. The CIF said it had no choice but to delay the start of seasons by pushing the sports calendar into 2021.

“We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront," the CIF said in a statement. "As these guidelines change, CIF Sections may allow for athletic activity to potentially resume under the summer period rules of the local Section.”