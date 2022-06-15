No arrests made in deadly shooting of Ocoee father, police say

article

Police have released the identity of an Ocoee man killed in a shooting on Little Aspen Court in May.

The Ocoee Police Department identified him Wednesday as Mugen Pintar, 33. Officers said he was a husband and a father.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, officers were called out to a home in the area regarding a shooting. When they arrived, police found Pintar who had been shot.

STORY: Customer goes on racist rant at Florida restaurant, Asian American manager says

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with any information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to call the police department's criminal investigations unit at (407) 905-3161 or CrimeLine at (800) 423-TIPS to remain anonymous.