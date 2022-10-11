'Swatting' call about active shooter at Dr. Phillips High School prompts lockdown, Orlando police say

article

Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando was placed on lockdown on Tuesday after a hoax call was made to 911 about an active shooter on campus.

In a statement from Orlando police, they said there was no active shooter at the school.

"The call received into the 911 center was a hoax and the school was placed on lockdown as officers canvassed the area," police said. "The Orlando Police Department takes these incidents seriously & responded quickly."

Police said the campus is secure and the lockdown has been lifted.

RELATED: Multiple 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at several South Florida schools

Authorities in South Florida responded to multiple ‘swatting’ calls reporting active shooters in schools Tuesday morning, but they all turned out to be fake reports.

WSVN reports the first call came in around 9 a.m., with someone reporting an adult male shooter in body armor at Miami Central High School. Moments later, Ronald Reagan Senior High School in Doral received a similar call.

More calls then followed at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach High School, and Boca Raton High School.

Lockdowns were put in place at all of the schools as a precaution. Law enforcement officials said the calls appeared to be swatting calls, but officers still would sweep the schools to make sure everyone was OK.

