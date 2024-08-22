Forecasters tracking tropical wave that has 60% chance for development: Will it impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves, officials said in the Tropical Weather Discussion on Thursday – one of which could develop as early as next week, according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center.

According to forecasters, one system is located in the Yucatán Peninsula, another in the Caribbean Sea and the third in the Atlantic Ocean near Africa.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said the wave off Africa's coast has a 60% chance for development between August 28 and September 3.

At this time, it is too early to say whether the system could impact Florida.

Right now, we are experiencing a lull in tropical activity. Meteorologist Brooks Garner confirmed that the tropical waves are emerging too far north, around 20°N latitude, which means they're tracking over water that is too cool to support tropical development.

"They essentially spin off of Africa and fade out," Garner said. "This pattern should shift, allowing for a more southern trajectory next month, and what could be a virtual "outbreak" in tropical activity."

When is the peak of hurricane season?

The peak of the season is around September 10, with a smaller peak in mid-October, especially in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

After this, storm activity decreases rapidly through the end of the season.

Stay connected with FOX 35: