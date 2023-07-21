NHC monitoring disturbance with increased chances of developing over the next week

article

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are monitoring an area of low pressure that has formed over the Atlantic Ocean in what is known as the Intertropical Convergence Zone. This is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

This system is interacting with a tropical wave located farther east of the coast of Africa, NHC forecasters said.

"Their combination is producing an elongated area of showers and thunderstorms over the Eastern and central tropical Atlantic," the NHC said. "While environmental conditions appear only somewhat favorable due to the proximity of dry air to the north, some slow development of this system is possible through early next week, as it begins to move westward, across the central tropical Atlantic."

Forecasters said formation chances through the next 48 hours are just at 10%; however, chances for further development through the next seven days have been increased to 30%.