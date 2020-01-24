NFL players, Orange County deputies help refurbish local children's nonprofit

article

NFL players of the past and present partnered with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Fire Rescue on Friday to help refurbish the Children’s Safety Village of Central Florida.

Notable names like Michael Vick and Jason Kelce were out volunteering with local kids to give the facility a little extra TLC, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Twitter account.

The Children’s Safety Village is a nonprofit organization in Orlando that helps educate Orange County children on all things public safety – lessons in fire safety, swimming and how to properly cross the road to name a few.

With the Pro Bowl happening this weekend at the Camping World Stadium, players took the time to give back to the community as part of #HuddleFor100, an initiative in celebration of the NFL’s 100th season meant to inspire people to contribute something positive to their neighborhoods.

During the event, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick told the kids that if he had not made it big in football, he would have loved to have a career in law enforcement.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the NFL reached out to both the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police Department months ago to see if there was any way they could do an act of kindness for the community and the kids.

This is when law enforcement told them about the Children’s Safety Village, an organization Mina said his office has supported and been a part of for over 25 years, and the role it plays in the community.

The NFL loved the idea.

“So very nice of the NFL players... the NFL really donating their time to come out here to interact with our youth,” Mina said. “Because we know that the youth from this area, they do look up to law enforcement, but they also look up to our NFL players.”

Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, said he loves to participate in events like this one.

“I mean, nothing warms your heart like giving back,” Kelce said. “That’s one of the joys you get as an NFL player.”