Newest SunPass transponders will work with other states' E-ZPass toll readers

Florida drivers may want to upgrade their SunPass transponders.

The Florida Turnpike Enterprise is now partnering with 35 toll agencies across 19 states that use E-ZPass on toll roads, resulting in the launch on Friday of "SunPass Pro," a new portable that can be used on E-ZPass roads.

"Florida’s partnership with E-ZPass is the next critical step toward national interoperability creating seamless transportation options for Florida residents and visitors alike," Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault said in a press release.

SunPass Pro, marketed at $14.95, will allow tolls to be collected automatically in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island, Indiana, Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maine, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

SunPass Portable and SunPass Mini will continue to be the state’s recognized brand and accepted in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

E-ZPass isn’t new to Florida. The Central Florida Expressway Authority joined the Delaware-based E-ZPass Group in 2017.

The SunPass Pro can be purchased at more than 3,000 retail locations, online at www.SunPass.com, by calling 888-TOLL-FLA, or visiting a SunPass Customer Service Walk-In Center.