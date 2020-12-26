New Year's Eve: Central Florida to ring in 2021 with a cold front

As we head into the last week of 2020, temperatures will be slowly warming.

High pressure is dominating over the region so you can expect clear skies and calm conditions. By Thursday, New Year's Eve Day, temperatures will be in the upper-70s.

Those warm temperatures are ahead of our next cold front that arrives Thursday night into the early morning hours of 2021.

As you plan ahead for New Year's Eve festivities, make sure to keep your umbrella handy because showers and thunderstorms are possible.

As for temperatures on New Year's Day, highs will be dipping into the 60s.

