New video shows Melbourne police questioning, arresting woman for allegedly choking her cab driver
What we know:
ORLANDO, Fla. - FOX 35 first broke the story a few weeks ago when the victim in the case shared her story. Carol Ann Johnson was allegedly attacked and choked by a passenger she was bringing home from Circles of Care.
In the new bodycam evidence, you can see officers questioning the suspect, Laway Maharie, for several minutes at the intersection of Babcock and Brevard in Melbourne.
The officers appeared confused by Maharie’s remarks and struggled to follow the suspect’s story. In the video, the suspect tells the officer her boyfriend’s home was destroyed by the cab driver.
However, according to the police report, the driver had just met the suspect because she picks people up after they’re discharged from Circles of Care.
There was no evidence to support what the suspect told officers. Maharie was arrested on one count of battery by strangulation on a person 65 and older. She has another court appearance on June 17.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: FOX 35's Reporter Esther Bower asked the state attorney's office about any bodycam or dashcam evidence in this case a few weeks ago when she first shared the victim's story. She was sent the files after the evidence was reported in discovery. She read the suspect's charging documents several times and met with the victim a few weeks ago.