New video shows Melbourne police questioning, arresting woman for allegedly choking her cab driver

The Brief The State Attorney’s Office released the bodycam video from Melbourne Police when they arrested a woman for allegedly choking her cab driver. The suspect, Laway Maharie, never admitted to choking the driver, but police still made an arrest because her story wasn’t consistent. The suspect has another court appearance scheduled for next Tuesday, June 17.



What we know:

FOX 35 first broke the story a few weeks ago when the victim in the case shared her story. Carol Ann Johnson was allegedly attacked and choked by a passenger she was bringing home from Circles of Care.

In the new bodycam evidence, you can see officers questioning the suspect, Laway Maharie, for several minutes at the intersection of Babcock and Brevard in Melbourne.

The officers appeared confused by Maharie’s remarks and struggled to follow the suspect’s story. In the video, the suspect tells the officer her boyfriend’s home was destroyed by the cab driver.

However, according to the police report, the driver had just met the suspect because she picks people up after they’re discharged from Circles of Care.

There was no evidence to support what the suspect told officers. Maharie was arrested on one count of battery by strangulation on a person 65 and older. She has another court appearance on June 17.

