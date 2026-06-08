New video shows aftermath of Kissimmee plane crash that left 2 critically injured

The Brief Two people were critically injured after a small plane crashed Saturday near John Young Parkway in Kissimmee. Newly released video shows rescuers navigating dense vegetation to reach the wreckage. The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.



Newly released video shows the aftermath of a small plane crash in Kissimmee that left two people critically injured and prompted a coordinated rescue effort through dense vegetation.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon near a water treatment plant off John Young Parkway, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Investigators said two people were aboard the aircraft when it crashed. Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Video released by the sheriff's office includes aerial footage from the agency's helicopter and body camera video showing first responders navigating difficult terrain to reach the wreckage.

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Officials said locating the aircraft proved challenging because it came down in a heavily wooded area.

"They [sheriff's office pilots] coordinated a ground effort with Kissimmee Fire to get those firefighters and first responders to the crash scene," sheriff's office spokesperson Kim Montes said.

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"It was heavy vegetation. It was hard to navigate and pinpoint exactly where the plane had crashed," Montes said. "Our pilots were able to communicate directly with those on the ground to say, ‘Go left, go right,’" helping crews reach the wreckage more quickly.

Authorities credited the coordinated air and ground response with helping rescuers locate the crash site and reach the injured occupants.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.