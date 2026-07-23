Brevard County residents question water quality as city cites heavy rainfall

The Brief Some Brevard County residents report foul-smelling, bad-tasting tap water and say they have concerns about using it. Melbourne says heavy rains and an algal bloom in Lake Washington changed the water's taste and odor. City officials say the water remains safe to drink and are adjusting treatment processes.



Residents in parts of Brevard County say their tap water has developed an unpleasant taste and odor.

This has prompted concerns about whether it is safe to drink and use.

City says heavy rainfall impacting water

Local perspective:

Customers served by the City of Melbourne's water system described the water as smelling moldy, mildewy or like muddy dirt. Some residents told FOX 35 they have stopped using the water for drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth and giving it to their pets, though they continue to use it for bathing.

City officials acknowledged this week that customers have reported changes in the taste and odor of the water. The city attributed the issue to recent heavy rainfall that has altered the aesthetic quality of raw water entering its treatment plant from Lake Washington.

A West Melbourne city council member also told residents that Lake Washington is experiencing a significant algal bloom. Warning signs posted at the lake advise visitors not to swim, keep pets away from the water and avoid getting lake water in their eyes, nose or mouth.

‘Smells like dirt, like muddy dirt’

What they're saying:

Customers served by the City of Melbourne's water system described the water as having a foul odor.

"Moldy, almost like a mildewy smell," Satellite Beach resident Cassandra Frandson said. "It's cringy to take a shower right now,"

"Smells like dirt, like muddy dirt," Melbourne resident Becky Sikes said. "I actually feel kind of dirty bathing, emotionally. I really don't like the idea it wasn't addressed at all," she said.

Water remains safe, city says

The other side:

Despite the change in taste and smell, the City of Melbourne said the drinking water remains safe.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said, "The water remains safe for drinking. Our operators are aware of the issue and are in the process of continually making changes to adjust our treatment process. We do extensive testing of the water coming into our treatment plant and adjust our treatment process, if necessary, to ensure the safety of water for our customers. We also test the water as it leaves the production plant and test it regularly at multiple points throughout the distribution network to confirm it remains safe as it moves through the system."

Some residents said they plan to continue relying on bottled water until the odor subsides, and they regain confidence in the city's water supply.