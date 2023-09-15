New tropical depression likely to form in Atlantic this weekend, National Hurricane Center says

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean that is forecast to become a tropical depression over the next day or so.

The disturbance, known as Invest 97L, has a 90% chance of developing over the next 48 hours, the NHC said in an advisory Friday morning.

Its movement will be toward the west-northwest tonorthwest 10 to 15 mph, in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

If the developing system gets a name, it will be called Nigel.

Forecasters are also monitoring a secondary wave that will move off the west side of Africa by the middle of next week. This feature has a 20% chance of developing over the next seven days.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to watch these disturbances and bring you the latest information once available.