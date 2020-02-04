New traffic shift to help reduce backups for drivers on EB Maitland Blvd.

article

Drivers who take Maitland Blvd. will notice some big changes on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is shifting eastbound Maitland Boulevard (State Road 414) lanes onto new flyover bridges between Maitland Summit Boulevard and the westbound Interstate 4 entrance ramp beginning Tuesday morning.

Basically, this means no more lights on eastbound Maitland Boulevard from State Road 434 to the I-4 interchange ramps.

RELATED: I-4 ramp on Colonial Drive set to close for six months

"The shift relocates traffic onto nearly two miles of newly paved roadway and adds an additional lane to increase capacity and help reduce congestion in the area," FDOT said in a press release.

As motorists on eastbound Maitland Boulevard pass S.R. 434, they will face a new decision point.

"So here’s what it means for you," FOX 35's Sydney Cameron reports. "Once you pass 434 you have two options. You can continue straight toward I-4 and Maitland Avenue or you can exit to the right and use a road that will take you to Maitland Summit Boulevard and Keller Road."

Advertisement

Keep in mind, you will not be able to access northbound Keller Road just yet. You will be able to access all I-4 entrance ramps from Maitland Summit, including westbound I-4.

Drivers are reminded to drive carefully through the work zone and give yourself extra time as you get used to the new changes.