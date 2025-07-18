Shark bites teen surfer at New Smyrna Beach

The Brief An 18-year-old man surfing in Florida on Friday suffered a shark bite, officials say. It happened at New Smyrna Beach, which is nicknamed the "shark bite capital of the world." It is the fourth shark bite reported at the beach in 2025, and the second bite in the last two weeks.



A shark clamped down on a surfer's foot Friday at New Smyrna Beach, according to a spokesperson for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

This is the second shark bite reported at the beach in less than two weeks. A 40-year-old Winter Park man was bitten by a shark on July 6 while surfing.

Shark bite at New Smyrna Beach

What we know:

Tamra Malphurs, director of the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, told FOX 35 in an email on Friday that an 18-year-old man was surfing at New Smyrna Beach around noon Friday when he was bitten by a shark.

The bite happened on his foot.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. His injuries were not considered to be major.

I felt it clamp down like a bear trap out of nowhere

Matthew Bender, a surfer from Winter Park, Florida, was at New Smyrna Beach on July 6 – less than two weeks ago – when he was bitten by a shark on him arm.

"I felt it clamp down like a bear trap out of nowhere," he told FOX 35.

"By the time I looked down, it was already gone. I never saw the shark, but it bit really forcefully. It felt like electricity and like extreme pressure. And then I think it shook its head. I definitely felt that as it was letting go. It was also fast."

Makenna Greenlan was at the beach and witnessed first responders wrapping Bender's arm. She was visiting Florida from Canada, she said.

"You hear about it, ‘Shark Bite Capital’, but you don’t think you’re going to see it. We saw it," she said.

Where is New Smyrna Beach?

New Smyrna Beach is located in Volusia County – a little more than an hour's drive from Orlando – along Florida's Atlantic Coast.

According to the International Shark Attack File, part of the University of Florida's Florida Museum, Florida leads the U.S. with the most unprovoked shark attacks by a wide margin of any other state.

Top 5 U.S. States for Shark Attacks

Florida: 942

Hawaii: 199

California: 141

South Carolina: 120

North Carolina: 81

Where are the most shark attacks in Florida?

Volusia County takes that title, according to the International Shark Attack File.

Volusia County: 359

Brevard County: 159

Palm Beach County: 83

St. Johns County: 46

Duval County: 46

In 2024, there were a reported 28 shark bites in the U.S., among 47 worldwide. Four of those were fatal, including 1 in the U.S., according to the International Shark Attack File.

Of the 28 in the U.S., 14 were reported in Florida, followed by 4 in Hawaii and Texas, and 3 in California. One deadly shark attack was reported in Hawaii.