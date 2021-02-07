New Smyrna Speedway employee dead after suffering medical emergency following an altercation

article

A New Smyrna Speedway employee is dead after having a medical emergency, following an altercation at the New Smyrna Speedway on Sunday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Russell Crews, 59.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, investigators said.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to the speedway in reference to a large fight between two race teams, involving a dozen or more people.

Witnesses told deputies that Crews went into the fight to break up the crowd and also became involved in the altercation.

After the fight was broken up, witnesses told officials that Crews sat down and began having a medical episode.

Deputies say a witness began CPR on Crews before first responders arrived and took him to the hospital.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said, "At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence of a direct link between Crews' death and any specific actions of anyone involved in the altercation."

An autopsy will help determine Crews' exact cause of death.

On Sunday afternoon, the New Smyrna Speedway released this statement:

"Last night, we lost our long time friend, Rusty Crews. While numerous sources have addressed the events and details concerning the event last night, we are still awaiting the final results of the investigation by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

What we can say with certainty is that the sudden loss of Rusty Crews has been devastating to drivers, their crews, fans of New Smyrna Speedway, and others throughout the racing community.

Speedway owner Robert Hart reflected on the loss, "Rusty was a true friend, always looked out for others at the racetrack, and loved racing. I can’t describe how terrible this loss is." Matching this sentiment, owner Jane Hart stated, "I can’t think of a time at New Smyrna Speedway without Crews."

Manager Rusty Marcus stated "This is an incredibly difficult time and during our employee meeting numerous friends of Crews stated that his desire would be to continue with the program and keep racing. While this is a tough time, we are going to move forward and honor his memory as a racing family."

New Smyrna Speedway will continue to work with Volusia County Sheriff's Office. We will continue to make updates and statements as information becomes available. For now, we offer our condolences and prayers to his companion Deniele, his son Clay, and the rest of the Crews family."