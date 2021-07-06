New program helps speed up response times in Volusia County

article

A new program underway in Volusia County means faster response times and frees up dispatchers, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s called Automated Secure Alarm Protocol, or ASAP, for short.

Communications director James Soukup explained to FOX 35 that it eliminates the need for security companies to call dispatch when an alarm goes off.

Instead, the information is automatically populated into the dispatch system, meaning first responders can get there faster, Soukup said.

"So instead of somebody responding in 2-3 minutes once your alarm goes off, it’s not uncommon now that we can get somebody going now between 15, maximum, 30 seconds," he said.

The sheriff’s office said the program led to 1,200 fewer calls in its first full month.

Advertisement

The following companies are participating: ADT, Stanley Security, Rapid Response Monitoring, Vector Security, Security Central, Securitas, Tyco (Johnson Controls), Quick Response, ADS (Nashville), Alert 360, Guardian Protection, Affiliated Monitoring, National Monitoring Center, AT&T Digital Life, Protection One, Vivint and Brinks Home Security.