International travelers now need negative COVID test day before flying to U.S.

New COVID-19 restrictions for international travelers arriving into the U.S. begin on Monday to try and curb the spread of the new omicron variant.

Beginning Monday, all international travelers, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test taken the day before they board their flight to the United States. Previously, a negative COVID-19 test was accepted three days prior.

The U.S. is enacting travel bans in an effort to limit the spread of the new omicron variant, which the World Health Organization warned poses a "very high" global risk.

"It’s scary. It’s a never-ending changing situation, so I think we need to take the lessons we’ve learned over the last 18 months and stay on top of it," said Samantha Hall-Saladino, who was flying into Orlando International Airport. "I don’t think testing is a big deal if it keeps peace of mind."

RELATED: Omicron variant may be less dangerous than delta, US health officials say

The travel ban against South Africa, where the omicron variant was first detected, and neighboring nations is still in effect.

U.S. Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said that they are evaluating the ban on a daily basis.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to lift that ban within a quite reasonable period of time. I mean, we all feel very badly about the hardship that might have put upon, not only South Africa but the other African countries," Dr. Fauci said.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.