Seminole High beach volleyball team opens new home courts after 2 years without facility
SANFORD, Fla. - The Seminole High School beach volleyball team has a new home.
This comes after the team had spent two years without dedicated facilities, school officials said.
The backstory:
Six new courts were unveiled this week following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, made possible through community partnerships and funding support. The site replaces a multipurpose practice field and includes features designed to improve playing conditions.
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Before the project, players traveled long distances to practice, a challenge that coaches said affected participation. The new facility is expected to serve as both a home venue and a host site for local competition.
Coaches said the new site provides multiple courts and is expected to serve as both a home venue and a regional destination for matches.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Seminole High School beach volleyball team.