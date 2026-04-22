Expand / Collapse search

Seminole High beach volleyball team opens new home courts after 2 years without facility

Published  April 22, 2026 11:27pm EDT
Seminole County News
FOX 35 Orlando
New home for Seminole High Beach Volleyball

New home for Seminole High Beach Volleyball

The Seminole High School beach volleyball team has a new home after spending two years without dedicated facilities, school officials said.

The Brief

    • Seminole High’s beach volleyball team finally opened new home courts after two years without a facility.
    • The team previously traveled long distances just to practice.
    • Coaches say the new courts will serve as both a home site and a regional destination.

SANFORD, Fla. - The Seminole High School beach volleyball team has a new home.

This comes after the team had spent two years without dedicated facilities, school officials said.

The backstory:

Six new courts were unveiled this week following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, made possible through community partnerships and funding support. The site replaces a multipurpose practice field and includes features designed to improve playing conditions.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Before the project, players traveled long distances to practice, a challenge that coaches said affected participation. The new facility is expected to serve as both a home venue and a host site for local competition.

Coaches said the new site provides multiple courts and is expected to serve as both a home venue and a regional destination for matches.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Seminole High School beach volleyball team.

Seminole County NewsSports