Man shot after argument in Orange City parking lot, police say

article

The Brief The shooting happened in the area of Ollie's Bargain Outlet around 10:40 a.m., according to police. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange City Police Department.



Police in Orange City said one man was injured in a shooting after a verbal altercation in a parking lot on Saturday.

Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Ollie's Bargain Outlet around 10:40 a.m.

Early investigation revealed a 46-year-old man was shot in the lower back after an argument with strangers in a black Mazda. Police said the suspects fled the scene following the shooting.

Officials said the shooter is a man and the driver of the vehicle is a woman.

The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Orange City Police Department at 386-775-9999.