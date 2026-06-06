Man shot after argument in Orange City parking lot, police say
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ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Police in Orange City said one man was injured in a shooting after a verbal altercation in a parking lot on Saturday.
Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Ollie's Bargain Outlet around 10:40 a.m.
Early investigation revealed a 46-year-old man was shot in the lower back after an argument with strangers in a black Mazda. Police said the suspects fled the scene following the shooting.
Officials said the shooter is a man and the driver of the vehicle is a woman.
The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Orange City Police Department at 386-775-9999.