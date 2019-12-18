New evidence in 2018 fatal shooting of Boone High School student

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has announced new evidence in a homicide investigation from December 2018 that left an Orlando high school student dead.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies say Alejandro "Alex" Vargas Martinez, 15, was walking to school on the morning of Dec. 18, along Waldo Street, when he was shot multiple times.

Surveillance video that was later obtained by law enforcement showed a car in the vicinity around the time of the shooting. The Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced that the car had been stolen the day before in downtown Orlando.

Detectives said they now have evidence showing two men, Denim Williams and Deandre Florence, spotted Martinez on his phone and decided to rob and shoot him, which resulted in his death.

"The suspected murderers in Alex’s case are no longer a threat to this community," said County Sheriff John Mina during a news conference, before turning the podium over the lead investigator in the case, Orange County Detective Brian Savelli.

"Deondre Florence is in jail, awaiting trial, and Denim Williams is deceased. Those right now are the only two suspects we have in the case," explained Det. Brian Savelli. "We're taking our time with the case to make sure we're working it thoroughly and that justice is served for Alejandro and his family."

Florence, now 19, was arrested in March, accused of being tied to Orlando's first homicide of 2019. He faces a charge of second-degree murder during the commission of a felony in the Jan. 2 killing of Williams. Authorities said Florence did not shoot Denim, but he is accused of helping commit a robbery during which the teenager was killed.

"I want to take this time to thank the Orange County Sheriff's Office and detectives that put their time and effort into this case," said Dolka Martinez, the victim's aunt. "Even though this was a very hard loss and confusing at the time, I had no doubt in my mind that you guys would take this as serious as me and my family."

Frank Skinner was sitting outside his front door when heard trouble.

“At first I heard one. I thought it was a mortar, and then five more followed,” said Skinner.

Seconds later, he said he heard a car speeding off, but he did not see it. Skinner ran inside and asked his family to call 911. He said he heard the boy screaming. Martinez later died.

Students said that Martinez was a nice, smart, polite, young man who everybody loved. A school employee described the teenager as someone who was very in tune with those around him, always finding a way to genuinely compliment people to make them feel better about themselves.