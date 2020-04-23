New drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens in Osceola County

AdventHealth is opening a new testing site at the massive Osceola Heritage Complex on Thursday.

This is the fourth drive up test site run by AdventHealth and it is free of charge.

Testing only requires people to spit in a cup.

Osceola County has the second highest number of post COVID-19 cases in Central Florida.

Anyone with or without symptoms or has has come in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 may be tested. A doctor's note is not required.

They accept insurance, but will cover the cost for anyone uninsured. The test consists of coughing and spitting in a cup and results expected in 2 to 3 days.

The drive-thru site will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m seven days a week.

An appointment is required. You can schedule one HERE.