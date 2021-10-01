Police: Woman tells of scary encounter with 'Armando' as search for Miya Marcano continues

It has been exactly seven days since anyone has seen Miya Marcano. Since then family members have come in from all over the country to aid deputies in their search for the missing 19-year-old Orlando college student.

Orange County deputies searched in New Smyrna Beach for the second day. The command center off of East First Street featured countless deputies searching miles of wetlands.

As the search continues, new details are emerging about another woman who tells police she had a scary encounter with a maintenance man named "Armando."

The victim says just before midnight on March 17, 2021, a five-pound dumbbell came smashing through her window at the Sabal Club Apartments in Longwood. She told investigators that a maintenance man named "Armando" recently asked her out. Just hours after turning him down, the dumbbell came through her window. She didn’t know his last name and the person responsible was never found.

Deputies now believe that that man may have been Armando Caballero, 27. He is the same man that Orange County deputies believe used a master key fob to enter Marcano’s room on Friday, Sept. 24, after she rebuffed his advances. It was the last time anyone is believed to have seen her.

"It’s been hard watching her father and mother her grandparents suffer like this," said close family friend Carol Hylton.

More family and friends of Miya continue to arrive at the New Smyrna Beach search site. Deputies have focused on the location ever since they discovered the now deceased Caballero’s cellphone pinged in the area.

"There’s absolutely anger because the main suspect is now gone," said Hylton. "They know that it appears as if they are searching for someone that may not be alive. That is a part of reality but the family has not given up hope."

FOX 35 News reached out to the woman who filed the report but has not heard back.

