New details released in deadly Titusville officer-involved shooting

The Brief New details have been released by the Titusville Police Department about the officer-involved shooting that left 26-year-old Tri-Marea Rayquan Charles dead. Titusville Police Chief John Lau provided new details via a pre-recorded statement posted to Facebook. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has launched a criminal investigation into the officer-involved shooting.



New details have been released by the Titusville Police Department about the officer-involved shooting that left one man dead on Friday.

Officials identified the victim as 26-year-old Tri-Marea Rayquan Charles. His death has sparked questions and concerns from his family and the community.

What we know:

Titusville Police Chief John Lau provided these new details via a pre-recorded statement posted to Facebook Thursday. Chief Lau said he was releasing more details to combat "misinformation" spreading on social media. Police had released very few details before Thursday.

Initially, Titusville Police stated that officers arrived at the scene of a "suspicious incident" at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 7 in the area of Robbins Avenue in Titusville.

Officers encountered an individual who was armed with a handgun, which led to shots being fired, according to a Titusville police spokesperson.

RELATED: 1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Titusville, officials say

In the video released Thursday by the Titusville Police Department, Chief Lau stated that officers responded to the home following external complaints and shots-fired calls.

As officers arrived on scene, one officer witnessed someone attempting to exit the home out of a back window and moments later Charles appeared at the front door. He allegedly attempted to jump over other people trying to exit the home and then tripped, causing a gun to fall out of his waistband.

The officer that was located near the front door immediately yelled "He has a gun" several times, according to Chief Lau.

Charles allegedly "rushed" at the officer, causing him to take a step back. Charles then picked up the gun that had fallen from his waistband and shots were fired by police, the chief said.

"This incident is truly a tragedy. Anytime we deal with the loss of life, it is tragic for the family, community and our law enforcement officers", Chief Lau said.

Protesters shut down City Council meeting

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, a city council meeting was shut down due to protesters calling for Titusville Police Chief Lau to be fired.

"Fire that narcissist called Chief John Lau," said Robin Dennis, a protester who made public comments at the city council meeting.

The victim’s mom also attended the meeting, begging for answers. "I haven’t seen my son body at all since he been murdered by TPD, no answers," said Samantha Charles.

RELATED: Protestors shut down Titusville City Council meeting, after officer-involved shooting kills man

Titusville mayor stands behind Chief Lau

The mayor of Titusville is standing behind the police chief and says he has full faith in John Lau.

Mayor Andrew Connors does not support removing him from his position, despite people asking for that at the heated city meeting.

"Titusville has been through this before, and he has been utmost transparent," stated Mayor Connors.

Who is Tri-Marea Rayquan Charles?

Samantha Charles, mother of Tri-Marea Rayquan Charles, said she doesn't understand what happened, because her son was "not that type of kid."

She said she feels pain and hurt, and she wants justice for her son.

"He's lovable, respectable, and he (didn't) bother (anybody)," she said.

A troubled house

The backstory:

Police Chief Lau provided a history of the address, 490 South Robbins Avenue, stating that the location dealt with an increase for calls of service over the past year. Calls included drug sales, fights, stolen vehicles and shots-fired calls.

The home has also been a subject of many complaints from residents in the neighborhood. Complaints which include statements of people bringing assault-type rifles in and out of the home.

According to Chief Lau, approximately 10 to 20 shots-fired calls at the home were responded to by police in the two weeks prior to the officer-involved shooting.

A search warrant for drugs and firearms was served at the home on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. 16 individuals were detained in the 900 square foot home. Drugs and one firearm were seized during the search.

Investigation underway

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is going to investigate the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure. Titusville will then open its own internal investigation. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is also standard procedure.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: