New date set for Boeing's next Starliner test launch

A new date has been set for Boeing's next test launch of the Starliner capsule.

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket will carry the Starliner spacecraft into space on July 30th.

The goal is to test the capsule unmanned with a trip to the International Space Station before proceeding with a crewed test flight.

The first unmanned test flight for Starliner in December of 2019 ended up in the wrong orbit and did not reach the International Space Station.

Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images

A total of 80 problems were reportedly identified and repaired as they get ready to launch a new test flight.

