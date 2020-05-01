New COVID-19 testing site in Orlando Walmart parking lot

article

The City of Orlando is partnering with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics to open a COVID-19 testing site.

The new site will open on Monday in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 5991 Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

Details regarding the testing site:

• Site is located in the parking of the Walmart store located at 5991 Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL, 32822

o Staff and signage will be onsite to direct vehicles to the testing area.

• The site will be open six days a week, Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting.

• Testing at this site will be available for the following:

o Those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19

o All health care providers

o All first responders

• The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.

• Testing will be done with no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.

• Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

• Individuals being tested will perform a self-administered nasal swab in their car with a healthcare provider observing them. Directions will be provided in the confirmation email after scheduling the appointment and on-site. If you don’t believe you will be able to self-administer the nasal swab, please bring someone with you who can assist you.

• The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

• Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

• Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

• The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart health care professionals and Quest employees.

• While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

• Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.