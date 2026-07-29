New body camera footage sheds light on gambling investigation tied to former Osceola sheriff

The Brief Newly released body camera footage shows deputies uncovering an alleged illegal gambling operation at the Eclipse Social Club in Kissimmee. Investigators allege former Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez intervened to keep the business open despite deputies' findings. Lopez is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11, while the club's owner has pleaded guilty to money laundering.



Newly released body camera footage provides a closer look at a 2022 investigation into an illegal gambling operation.

Prosecutors allege that the operation was protected by former Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez before his arrest last year.

Local perspective:

The video shows Osceola County sheriff's deputies conducting a surprise inspection at the Eclipse Social Club in Kissimmee on Sept. 30, 2022. Deputies initially investigated minor code and security violations before discovering what appeared to be an illegal gambling operation with slot machines and other gaming devices inside the business.

According to investigators, a deputy later told Homeland Security agents that a conversation with the club's owner occurred after his body camera stopped recording. The deputy said the owner, Krishna Deokaran, claimed to be friends with then-Sheriff Lopez and said Lopez had no issue with the business operating. The deputy said he reported the conversation to supervisors, but the business remained open.

Lopez's arrest affidavit also cites text messages between Deokaran and Lopez. According to investigators, Deokaran told Lopez deputies had said the club would have to shut down, and Lopez allegedly responded, "You should have no issues." The club remained open until Lopez was arrested on June 5, 2025.

What's next:

Lopez, who has been suspended from office and faces criminal charges, is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11. He has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges.

Deokaran has pleaded guilty to money laundering, according to the report.