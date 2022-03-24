New Alzheimer's Disease clinical trial in Central Florida inching closer to a cure

Progressive Medical Research in Port Orange is involved in ten different Alzheimer’s Disease clinical trials right now, doing whatever they can to find a cure.

Every once in a while, Barbara Jennings needs to pause to get back on track. She’s been suffering with Alzheimer’s Disease for about five years.

"I was talking to my mother I would call her every week," she trailed off while FOX 35 News interviewed her.

She and her husband, Bud, tested for Alzheimer’s since both their mothers died from the disease. So when Barbara got the diagnosis, "I knew our life was going to change. Basically our life has been put on hold," said her husband, Bud Jennings. Bud has enrolled Barbara in several clinical trials over the years. "It gives us hope that there may be light at the end of the tunnel," he said."

The clinical trial Barbara is involved in is focused on slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease but this research center has another one that’s taking it one step further. It’s focused on improving brain function.

"You’re doing some regeneration to the nerves that are there. You don’t see that very often. This is actually shown and proven to increase the number of neurons and increase the function of the synapses," said Progressive Medical Research medical director Dr. Alex White.

Dr. Alex White is overseeing the trial for Lift AD, a new small molecule drug that, with an injection, passes easily from the blood into the brain, activating nerve receptors. "You’re decreasing the damage that’s being done by the Alzheimer’s process," said Dr. White.

He’s always looking for participants like Bud and Barbara for trials. They visit every few weeks for checkups and support. They say it’s trials like these that lead to research and cures. "We don’t know if it’s going to help us or not, but we weren’t satisfied not to do anything."

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.