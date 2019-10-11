New adults-only cruise will deliver you champagne with the shake of your phone

article

Sir Richard Branson's new adults-only Virgin Voyages cruise line is taking luxury and relaxation to the next level with their newly announced 'Shake for Champagne' service.

The concept is simple: you want champagne? Just shake your phone and you'll have a glass of bubbly in your hand! The “exclusive, on-demand champagne delivery service" will be available to travelers on board the Scarlet Lady ship by opening the Virgin Voyages Sailor App and giving their phone a little shake.

“It is never too early for champagne and there is always something to toast to while aboard Scarlet Lady. We want our Sailors to enjoy a glamorous holiday and what better way to feel like a RockStar than a sip of bubbly whenever and wherever you want it,” said Tom Mcalpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

According to a press release, when the Virgin Voyages Sailor App is shaken, a champagne button will appear. All you have to do is press it and a bottle of Möet Chandon Impérial will be delivered to you!

“There’s nothing more luxurious than having champagne at your beck and call or even a shake," said Nathan Rosenberg, CMO Virgin Voyages. "We are committed to creating the world’s most irresistible travel brand."

Advertisement

The bottle comes delivered in a bright red champagne bucket with two flutes for $95. You can also order just a glass of champagne the traditional way if you prefer.

In addition to the on-demand champagne service, Virgin Voyages also announced that the Scarlet Lady would be home to Sip, a luxurious champagne lounge and caviar bar.

"Featuring a diverse curation of champagne labels, including Moët Chandon – Virgin Voyages’ featured champagne house. Sailors can opt for a glass of bubbles priced from $9 or splash out on a $1,000 vintage bottle."

Sip will also offer a signature afternoon high tea. The lounge will be decked out in marble with gold and rose-pink hues that "echo the color of the champagnes that will be served, and are beautifully offset by deep watery blues and carrara white marble bars and tables."

The Scarlet Lady will set sail for the first time in April 2020 on a four-night cruise from Miami traveling to Key West and Virgin’s private Bimini Beach Club in the Bahamas.

Get ready to toast to your kid-free vacation!



