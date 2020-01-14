Expand / Collapse search

Netflix's 'YOU' renewed for a third season

Entertainment
FOX 26 Houston
If you love watching Joe stalk, "love," and obsess his way into murder, then we have good news for you.

Netflix has renewed the critically-acclaimed drama series 'YOU' for a third season.

Season three will feature 10 all-new episodes, with Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti reprising their roles. Additional casting news will be announced at a later date.

The news comes just weeks after Season 2 began streaming on Netflix. So Season 3 won't premiere until sometime next year.

The popular show is based on the books 'You' and 'Hidden Bodies' by Caroline Kepnes.