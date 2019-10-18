Nestor moves across Florida panhandle, through Georgia bringing heavy rain

A tornado watch expired for all Central Florida counties as Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor made landfall on St. Vincent Island.

The impacts of Nestor lessened across Central Florida Saturday afternoon.

“While passing rain showers are still possible well into this evening, the threat of severe weather is over” said Fox 35 Meteorologist Jayme King. "Later tonight, widespread clearing will begin, paving the way for a beautiful weather day Sunday. High temps will warm into mid-80s Sunday afternoon and wake up temps in the morning will hover around 70°."

On Saturday, the National Hurricane Center downgraded Nestor from tropical storm status to a Post-Tropical Cyclone.

"Nestor loses its tropical characteristics and becomes a post-tropical low pressure system," the NHC said. "Strong gusty winds and storm surge still affecting the coast of the Florida Panhandle."

Residents in Polk County are reporting damage to homes, trees and debris on the ground.

A middle school reportedly had the roof ripped off.

Two tractor-trailers also reportedly overturned due to severe conditions while Nestor was a tropical storm.

