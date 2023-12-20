Neo-Nazi cult member accused of grooming kids, distributing heinous child pornography

A Hawaii man and founder of a radical online hate group promoting child pornography, sexual assault and extremist ideology is facing federal child porn charges after a seven-month FBI investigation.

FBI agents arrested 18-year-old Kalana Limkin at his apartment in Hali on the Big Island Thursday. He made his initial appearance Monday. Agents began investigating Limkin in May after several internet tips.

According to the FBI, Limkin is the founder of "Cultist," an online splinter group of 764 that engaged in criminal activities to "promote self-harm, cutting ‘fan signs’ into bodies, and receipt, production, and distribution of child pornography."

764 is a radical offshoot of a satanic anarchist group, The Order of Nine Angles, referred to as O9A. Members coordinate on Telegram and Discord, sharing "extreme gore and child sexual abuse material" to groom minors for future violence.

"O9A espouses the belief that society must be destroyed from within," prosecutors said in court documents. "O9A encourages members to engage in criminal acts, including violence, sexual assault, murder, and terrorism, to accelerate and cause the demise of western society.

"O9A advocates ‘culling,’ a form of human sacrifice, to eliminate Jews, people of color, and others deemed to be inferior under their Social Darwinist views, as well as rape and sexual assault as a means of asserting domination, breaking social norms, and propagating the expansion of the white race," prosecutors continued. "O9A embraces terrorism, including radical Islamic jihadist ideology and the violent tactics of jihadist groups, such as the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham ("ISIS") and al Qaeda, as a means to accelerate the decline of Western society and to attack Jewish people in particular."

A minor told the FBI that she met Limkin through Omeagle, which connected her to his "Cultist" Discord server. The girl said Limki shared his screen and showed her video of a 5-year-old being raped. He also made minors cut his name into their bodies and kept a collage of evidence.

"Limkin reportedly talked to other minor females and asked for nude photographs every two hours and commented ‘the younger [the females], the better,’" court documents state.

He also reportedly posted Nazi and child pornography memes on Discord.

Prosecutors said 764 "represents a radical shift in the group to specifically target children and use videos depicting animal cruelty, self-harm, and other acts of violence to accelerate chaos in society."

Limkin faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Prosecutors have asked a judge to order Limkin to remain jailed until trial.