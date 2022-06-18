Nearly 50 cats found inside hot car, deputies say

Nearly 50 cats are looking for their forever homes after they were all rescued from inside a hot car in Minnesota.

Someone reported a sedan cramped with cats on Tuesday at the Goose Creek rest stop. Deputies had to wear gas masks because the conditions were so bad inside the car.

Thankfully, all of the cats are in good condition. Their owner reportedly just lost his house. The Animal Humane Society said he had been living with the cats inside the vehicle for some time.

"He loved his cats," deputies said. "He loved his cats dearly. Thankfully he recognized that with the heat and the situation that he needed help and he allowed us to help him."

Deputies say the owner already surrendered 15 cats before the other 47 were taken. The cats will be evaluated, neutered, and put up for adoption.