Nearly 200 rescued from ocean in Volusia County over holiday weekend

article

Lifeguards in Volusia County were busy over the Memorial Day weekend.

As people swarmed the beaches, nearly 200 had to be rescued from the ocean.

Officials say in three days they rescued 193 people.

RELATED: Memorial Day weekend brings the crowds to local businesses

"The crowds came and stayed all day, as the rip currents opened and closed creating numerous water rescues," Chris Atkinson wrote on Facebook. "Great job District 4. You all are extraordinary and I’m so proud to work alongside you."

Volusia County Beach Safety thanked the lifeguards for their hard work over the 3-day weekend, posting a photo of the team on Facebook.

Advertisement

"We are so proud of our Beach Safety gals and guys!"

