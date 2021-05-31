Memorial Day weekend brings the crowds to local businesses

article

New Smyrna Beach has been packed this weekend and local businesses are cashing in.

Hundreds of thousands of people made their way to Volusia County beaches this Memorial Day weekend. New Smyrna Beach reached capacity around 11 a.m. Monday.

"We couldn’t park on the beach," said Bernadette Cantore, who was visiting New Smyrna Beach. "We were going to but it was so crowded."

All of the crowds have been filling up local restaurants and bars. Small business owners say it is much-needed after a tough year.

Flagler Avenue Pizza Company says it was slammed Memorial Day weekend to the point where they ran out of pizza dough.

"It was crazy this weekend. This weekend was actually busier than we can handle," said the owner, Anthony Altadonna.

It was a similar story over at New Smyrna Beach Dessert Company, which just opened last May.

"It means a lot. It means we don’t have to worry about our bills, worry about it being slow," said co-owner Drita Travis. "But when you have a busy weekend, it really helps you move forward."

Jessica Collins and her family were one of many soaking up the sun at New Smyrna Beach and simply enjoying time together.

"It’s beautiful out today," Collins said.

"Everyone is happy," her cousin said. "COVID delayed a lot of happiness and now we’re witnesses to a lot of goodness."