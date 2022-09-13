NBA suspends Suns owner Robert Sarver for 1 year, fines him $10 million

The National Basketball Association has suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year from the Suns and Mercury organizations following an investigation into claims of racism and sexual harassment.

In addition to the suspension, Sarver has also been fined $10 million, to which the league said it would donate "to organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace."

The Suns have not commented on Sarver's suspension.

"The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "We believe the outcome is the right one, taking into account all the facts, circumstances and context brought to light by the comprehensive investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to upholding proper standards in NBA workplaces."

The NBA launched its investigation after ESPN published a report, accusing Sarver of multiple racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his tenure as owner of the Suns.

Sarver denied the allegations that were published in the report.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

"I would entirely welcome an impartial NBA investigation which may prove our only outlet for clearing my name and the reputation of an organization of which I’m so very proud," Sarver said at the time.

On Sept. 13, the NBA said its independent investigation found that Sarver "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies."

"This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying," the league wrote in a statement.

Among the key findings of its investigation, the NBA claims Sarver committed the following acts during his tenure as owner:

Mr. Sarver, on at least five occasions during his tenure with the Suns/Mercury organization, repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others.

Mr. Sarver engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees.

Mr. Sarver engaged in demeaning and harsh treatment of employees, including by yelling and cursing at them.

As part of his suspension, Sarver is not allowed cannot be present at any NBA or WNBA team facility, including any office, arena, or practice facility; attend or participate in any NBA or WNBA event or activity, including games, practices or business partner activity; represent the Suns or Mercury in any public or private capacity; or have any involvement with the business or basketball operations of the Suns or Mercury.

Following his suspension, Sarver must complete a training program "focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace."

The NBA also will require the Suns and Mercury to engage in a series of workplace improvements, including retaining outside firms that will "focus on fostering a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace."

Employees of those organizations will be surveyed, anonymously and regularly, to ensure that proper workplace culture is in place. The NBA and WNBA will need to be told immediately of any instances, or even allegations, of significant misconduct by any employees.

All those conditions will be in place for three years.

"Regardless of position, power or intent, we all need to recognize the corrosive and hurtful impact of racially insensitive and demeaning language and behavior," Silver said. "On behalf of the entire NBA, I apologize to all of those impacted by the misconduct outlined in the investigators’ report. We must do better."

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.