Tropical wave in the Atlantic being watched by National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on a tropical wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic Ocean.

In an advisory Thursday morning, the NHC said the disturbance is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later Thursday and early Friday.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves generally westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early to middle part of next week," the NHC said.

Forecasters said it has no chance of forming over the next two days, however, it has a 20% formation chance through the next seven days.