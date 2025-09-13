National Hurricane Center: Tropical wave could become tropical depression next week

The National Hurricane Center has increased the odds of development for a tropical disturbance in the far east Atlantic. A tropical depression could form next week, the NHC said.

It comes as the "peak" of hurricane season – Sept. 10 – has passed. Hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30.

Where is the tropical disturbance?

The tropical disturbance is located in the eastern and central tropical Atlantic, near the Cabo Verde Islands. It's expected to move towards the northwest, then north by next week. It's moving at 10–15 mph, the NHC said.

What are the chances of development?

The chances of development have increased from 40% to 50%, the NHC said in its Saturday morning update. The disturbance is currently producing limited showers and thunderstorms.

However, drier area nearby is expected to limit its development chances over the next couple of days, before it enters an environment more favorable for tropical development.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said it appears there could be limited wind shear and less Saharan dust – two factors that temper down tropical development.

Is it headed towards the United States or Florida?

It's too early to know. It's still a tropical wave and has not developed into a tropical depression, nor for certain that it will.

However, based on some models and forecasts, it does not appear that this wave would impact the U.S. East Coast. There's the potential for a dip in the jet stream in the east as well as the ridge in the Atlantic to steer this system out to sea.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor.

The next names on the list are Gabrielle, Humberto, and Imelda.

What factors will help or hurt this potential system?

The factor that will hurt this system is likely the potential for dry air to linger and work westbound in the vicinity of this disturbance. There's another plume coming off the African Coast as well.