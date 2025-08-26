National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Fernand continues to weaken in Atlantic

The Brief Tropical Storm Fernand is continuing to weaken in the Atlantic. The storm is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone Tuesday night or early Wednesday before then dissipating on Thursday. The storm will bring zero impacts to Florida.



Tropical Storm Fernand is continuing to weaken in the Atlantic, and forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) predict the storm is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone Tuesday night or early Wednesday before then dissipating on Thursday.

Where is Tropical Storm Fernand?

What we know:

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Tropical Storm Fernand ismoving toward the northeast near 14 mph. A slightlyfaster northeast motion is anticipated over the next couple ofdays.

Maximum sustained winds for the storm have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center of the storm.

The storm is currently located about 635 miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

Continued weakening is expected, and Fernand is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone Tuesday night or early Wednesday before dissipating on Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure for the storm is 1005 mb.

The storm will bring zero impacts to Florida.

Tracking the tropics

Big picture view:

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, 2025. However, most activity begins between August, September and October, with the most active period typically occurring around Sept. 10.