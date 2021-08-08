NASA to hire people to pretend to live on Mars for a year
NASA says they are hiring people to pretend to live on Mars.
Four people will live in ‘Mars Dune Alpha Habitat’ for a year. That is inside the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The mission will try to stimulate problems that astronauts might encounter getting to and living on the Red Planet.
MORE NEWS: Here's how close Americans are to getting $2,000 monthly stimulus checks
The space agency is not just seeking anybody though. They are looking for someone with a Master's degree in a STEM field and a minimum of a thousand hours piloting an aircraft.
The project kicks off next fall.
Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.
Advertisement