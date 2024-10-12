NASA, SpaceX target Sunday for Crew-8 undocking from ISS with splashdown set for Monday

Stream FOX 35 News

NASA and SpaceX aim to undock the Crew-8 crew from the International Space Station no earlier than Sunday.

If weather conditions permit, the earliest targeted unlocking would occur at 7:05 a.m. EDT and splashdown would be at 3:38 p.m. EDT on Monday at one of several recovery zones off the coast of Florida.

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin are wrapping up a seven-month science mission aboard the station, bringing back crucial and time-sensitive research to Earth.

Mission managers are closely monitoring weather conditions, as the timing of Dragon’s undocking depends on factors such as spacecraft readiness, recovery team preparedness, weather, and sea states. NASA will finalize a splashdown time and location as the undocking date approaches.

