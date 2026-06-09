Watch live: NASA reveals Artemis III crew

The Brief NASA is scheduled to announce the four astronauts who will be part of the crew for Artemis III. The crewed test flight is set for 2027, but no exact date has been announced. The crew will launch on the Orion to test the spacecraft's ability to rendezvous and dock with one or two lunar landers.



NASA is set to announce the four-person crew for the next Artemis mission.

The space agency will reveal the astronauts who have been selected for the Artemis III mission during a news conference Tuesday at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

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The astronauts will be part of a mission to test the commercial lunar landers being developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin.

Watch live: NASA Artemis III crew announcement

NASA will announce the news during an 11:30 a.m. (EDT) news conference.

FOX 35 plans to stream that announcement in the video player above. It will also be streamed on NASA+ and NASA's YouTube channel.

What is the Artemis III mission?

Artemis III is the third mission in NASA's Artemis program to return humans to the surface of the moon.

For this mission, the crew won't go to the moon. Instead, they will be sent to low-Earth orbit to test the Orion's spacecraft's ability to rendezvous and dock with one or two lunar landers.

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When is the Artemis III launch?

The Artemis III mission is expected to launch sometime in 2027, although no exact date has been announced.

Will the New Glenn explosion impact Artemis III?

Blue Origin is one of the companies developing a lunar lander for the Artemis program.

The company's New Glenn rocket was supposed to carry the lander to space. However, the rocket exploded at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station last month during a static fire test.

The explosion damaged the company's only launchpad for the New Glenn.

The question still remains: Will Blue Origin be ready to fly in time for Artemis III?