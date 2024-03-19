See images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in new IMAX documentary

The ethereal beauty of outer space will be on full display next month in a new IMAX film.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is the star of "Deep Sky," a documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn.

The film is playing in select IMAX theaters across the country for one week only, beginning April 19.

Featured in the IMAX documentary "Deep Sky," the protostar within the dark cloud L1527, shown in this image from JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), is embedded within a cloud of material feeding its growth. (Image: NASA)

"Deep Sky" follows the story of the telescope’s launch and the stunning pictures it is beaming back to the earth, unveiling our universe as we’ve never seen it before.

NASA has shared findings from the telescope since it was launched in late 2021. Findings so far have included the most distant black hole to date and massive galaxies dating back to the beginning of the universe.

"A telescope is a time machine, and JWST can see deeper into the past than any telescope in history," actress and narrator for the film Michelle Williams says in the trailer.

Featured in the IMAX documentary "Deep Sky," this image from JWST shows the heart of M74, otherwise known as the Phantom Galaxy. (Image: NASA) Expand

Webb is the largest, most powerful telescope ever sent into space . It’s considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.

Unlike Hubble, Webb is bigger and more powerful and can peer through clouds of dust with its infrared vision and discover galaxies previously unseen. Scientists hope to eventually observe the first stars and galaxies formed following the creation of the universe 13.8 billion years ago.

You can find a "Deep Sky" showing in an IMAX theater near you here .

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.