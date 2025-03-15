NASA Crew-10 docks at International Space Station: Watch live, stream live

The Brief Crew-10 is expected to reach the International Space Station early Sunday morning. Crew-10 has 4 astronauts aboard the Dragon spacecraft. They will join the ISS to conduct several experiments. The mission will then allow Crew-9, which includes Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams – and 2 others – to return to Earth. Wilmore and Williams were part of Boeing's Starliner mission, which reached the ISS safely, but was marred by glitches.



NASA and SpaceX's Crew-10 – containing four international astronauts – are expected to reach the International Space Station shortly after midnight on Sunday. The spacecraft launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Friday night to begin the 26-hour journey to the ISS.

Once Crew-10 docks at the ISS, several hours of checks will take place, before the hatch is opened, officially welcoming NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov – aboard. They will also connect with NASA astronauts Butch William and Sunita Wiliams, who joined the Crew-9 mission.

Crew-10 docking: When will it reach the ISS? How can I watch?

Crew-10 is expected to dock at the International Space Station around 12:07 a.m. Sunday morning, according to NASA's official Crew-10 blog. NASA coverage began shortly after 10:30 p.m. You can watch in the player above.

"Dragon is designed to dock autonomously, but the crew aboard the spacecraft and the space station will monitor as it approaches and docks to the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module," NASA said.

Crew-10 docking: How long does it take? When will the hatch open?

It takes several minutes for Dragon to safely dock at the International Space Station, followed by nearly two hours of safety checks.

"When the hatches open at about one hour and 45 minutes after docking, Crew-10 will join the Expedition 72 crew of NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Don Petitt, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, as well as Roscosmos cosmonauts Aleksandr Gorbunov, Alexey Ovchinin, and Ivan Vagner," NASA said.

Meet the Crew-10 astronauts

Anne McClain

Commander of the Crew-10 mission

From Spokane, Washington

Has been to space one time previously

Nichole Ayers

Pilot of the Crew-10 mission

Grew up in Colorado

First mission to space

Kirill Peskov

Mission specialist for Crew-10

Astronaut from the Russian space agency Roscosmos

First mission to space

Takuya Onishi

Mission specialist for Crew-10

Astronaut for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Third time in space

Meet the Crew-9 astronauts

NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Suni Williams, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will return to Earth aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft once it arrives at the ISS with Crew-10.

This is a notable mission to bring Wilmore and Williams back to Earth after their ISS mission was extended by several months after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft experienced several issues before, during, and after launch.

How long have Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams been in space?

Timeline:

The replacements for NASA's two stuck astronauts launched to the International Space Station on Friday night, paving the way for the pair's return after nine long months. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams need SpaceX to get this relief team to the space station before they can check out. Below is their timeline of events:

June 2024: Wilmore and Williams launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner for what was supposed to be a week-long mission.

Over the summer: Helium leaks and thruster failures prevented their return, prompting months of investigation.

September: NASA ruled Starliner unsafe for crewed return and arranged for Wilmore and Williams to fly home on a SpaceX mission.

February 2025: Their scheduled return was delayed again due to battery issues with SpaceX’s new capsule.

March: NASA switched to a used SpaceX capsule to expedite their homecoming, with launch occurring Friday night and arrival at the ISS expected late Saturday.

Next week, Wilmore and Williams are set to undock and return to Earth, weather permitting. The earliest day would be Wednesday.